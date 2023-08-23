Orange County firefighter injured while responding to church fire, officials say
A firefighter was transported to the hospital while responding to a church fire Tuesday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Crews were responding to a “fully involved church fire” at 10 N. Hiawassee Road, Fire Rescue tweeted.
The firefighter was assessed and transported to the hospital, reportedly with no life-threatening injuries, according to Fire Rescue.
Crews are still putting water on the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
Update: Fire knocked down, crews hitting hot spots now. https://t.co/9EK1cMVAWj pic.twitter.com/JhbHGrlYzq
— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 23, 2023
See a map of the scene below:
