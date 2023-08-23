Orange County firefighter injured while responding to church fire, officials say

A firefighter was transported to the hospital while responding to a church fire Tuesday night, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Crews were responding to a “fully involved church fire” at 10 N. Hiawassee Road, Fire Rescue tweeted.

READ: ‘Spared him from the devil’: Records detail why Osceola County woman says she killed her son

The firefighter was assessed and transported to the hospital, reportedly with no life-threatening injuries, according to Fire Rescue.

Crews are still putting water on the fire.

SEE: Lake County Animal Shelter seeks to get these dogs, cats adopted

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

READ: ‘I lost it’: Orlando mother shares details after a woman shot at her and her children on Monday

Update: Fire knocked down, crews hitting hot spots now. https://t.co/9EK1cMVAWj pic.twitter.com/JhbHGrlYzq — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 23, 2023

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.