Orange County homeowner shots, kills man breaking into home, deputies say

Orange County deputies are investigating after an attempted home invasion Sunday turned into a deadly shooting.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Bentwood Street around 12:40 p.m. after reports of a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot by the homeowner.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, deputies said.

Deputies said the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

