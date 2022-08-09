Orange County judge to sentence man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief

An Orange County judge will decide the fate of a man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man.

WATCH: Orange County man pleads guilty to killing teenage Walmart diaper thief

A judge will sentence Lonnie Leonard on Tuesday for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams.

The shooting happened at a Walmart parking lot on Clarcona-Ocoee Road.

WATCH: Orange County man accused of shooting, killing teen diaper thief hires attorney identified as white supremacist

Leonard pleaded guilty last week and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

READ: Man charged with killing Walmart diaper thief has new explanation for what happened

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.