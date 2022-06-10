Orange County man accused of impersonating an officer arrested again on drug, weapons charges

A dispute over electrical meters led to state and federal charges for an Orange County man accused of posing as an FDLE agent.

Residents along Auburn Cove Lane in the Avalon Park Community say they were afraid of their neighbor, 43-year-old Jason Beaty.

Earlier this year, the Orlando Utilities Commission reported that someone had been tampering with electrical meters in the area.

Records show an OUC worker went to repair the meters near Beaty’s townhome in April after finding they had been tampered with for a second time in recent months.

Investigators say the worker was confronted by Beaty who claimed to be with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and ordered them to stop working on the meters and leave.

Investigators say Beaty even showed the worker flashing red and blue lights on his black SUV.

After getting a search warrant for Beaty’s home, investigators say they found a small amount of cocaine and weapons including a short-barrel rifle with silencers - both illegal to possess without being registered- along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Records show Beaty also had a law enforcement style tactical vest and a badge.

Beaty was arrested on state charges for impersonating a police officer and federal charges for possession of firearms.

He’s also accused of flying a drone dangerously close to workers in the neighborhood and using it to follow people around.

