Orange County man accused of killing Walmart diaper thief to have plea hearing Friday

James Tutten
·1 min read

The case against a man accused of fatally shooting a teenage diaper thief outside an Orange County Walmart will be heard in court Friday.

WATCH: Orange County man accused of shooting, killing teen diaper thief hires attorney identified as white supremacist

It has been more than five years since deputies said Lonnie Leonard shot 19-year-old Arthur Adams in the back at the store on Clarcona-Ocoee Road.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Leonard has had several attorneys and there have been several delays in the case.

WATCH: Man charged with killing Walmart diaper thief has new explanation for what happened

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom and will provide continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

WATCH: Downtown Orlando security checkpoints begin this weekend

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.

Recommended Stories