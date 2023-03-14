Orange County man arrested in connection with 2011 homicide, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect they believe shot and killed a man in his home over a decade ago.

Jerald Williams, 32, faces a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In August of 2011, 44-year-old Harry Hoover used an unnamed service to solicit a woman to meet him at his home near Apopka, according to SCSO.

When he opened his front door, “Hoover was shot at least one time” and his body was found the next morning by a roommate, said a Sheriff’s Office summary of the incident. Investigators said Williams’ intention was to rob Hoover.

Last July, investigators made their first big break in the case, arresting Williams’ accomplice, Jessica Perry, for her role in the incident.

”Our agency never stops investigating homicide cases, no matter how much time has elapsed,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma in a prepared statement. “We hope this arrest brings some measure of relief to Mr. Hoover’s loved ones, and I want to thank our detectives for all their efforts, working in concert with partners from State Attorney Phil Archer’s office.”

Williams has been been booked into the Seminole County jail, where he remains without bond.

