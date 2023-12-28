Orange County man charged with murder after fatal shooting

An Orange County man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ferguson Road after a caller, later identified as Darron Downey, reported that he had shot a man during a fight. The man didn’t survive the shooting.

Downey, who is 54, knew the man who was shot. Authorities have not named him.

Downey is being held without bond until his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Nazworth at 919-245-2960.