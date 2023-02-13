Orange County man’s election fraud case dismissed

A judge dismissed election fraud charges against an Orange County man Monday, saying state prosecutors didn’t have the authority to try him in court.

Peter Washington was one of three people charged in a 20-person roundup last year critics called political in nature. Washington, like many of the accused, was Black and from a Democratic-leaning area. He voted in the 2020 election despite not being eligible to register.

According to court documents, Washington was convicted of attempted sexual battery in 1996. He told investigators a probation officer told him his rights would be restored once he was released from prison. He subsequently was called for jury duty three times after being released. He subsequently filled out a voter registration form and received a card in the mail, believing his right to vote had been restored.

While the state argued it had jurisdiction because a clerk checked his registration in Tallahassee, the judge agreed all of Washington’s actions took place in Orange County, which meant the state prosecutor did not have authority in his case.

Harris’ ruling mimicked others by judges in South Florida in related cases.

In her ruling, Harris said legislators had the ability to grant the prosecutor power.

Last week, lawmakers passed a bill granting state prosecutors authority in all election fraud-related matters, which will help avoid additional embarrassments from the state in future cases it brings.

