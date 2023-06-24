Orange County man gets prison sentence for attempted murder of two state troopers

MONTICELLO - An Orange County man was sentenced Friday to 80 years to life in state prison for the attempted murder of two state troopers in 2021.

Patrick Hermanowski, 41, of Westbrookville, was sentenced by Sullivan County Court Judge Jim Farrell.

Hermanowski was convicted on March 24 of two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and one count each of attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, following a four-day jury trial.

Acting Sullivan County District Attorney Brian P. Conaty said that the jury found that Hermanowski intentionally possessed and fired a nine-millimeter "ghost gun" pistol at two on-duty members of the state police on Sept. 12, 2021.

State police said that at about 2:50 p.m. on that day, they responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute on Route 209 in Westbrookville, a hamlet in the town of Deerpark in Orange County.

By the time state and town of Deerpark police arrived, Hermanowski had fled into a wooded area with a firearm.

State police said Hermanowski tried to hide from police by entering an abandoned Airstream trailer on Jagger Lane in the Sullivan County town of Mamakating.

As two responding state troopers approached the trailer, Hermanowski fired at them from inside. The troopers returned fire and Hermanowski came out of the trailer after he was hit by the gunfire and was taken into custody. He was found to be in possession of more than two ounces of methamphetamine at that time.

Hermanowski was provided immediate aid at the scene by other responding troopers and then taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

"The defendant's attempt to kill on-duty police officers warrants the stiffest penalties provided for under law, and justified the lengthiest prison sentence this office has asked for in decades," Conaty said in a statement.

The name of Hermanowski's attorney was not available.

