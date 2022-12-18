Orange County man hospitalized after shooting, deputies say

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man shot Saturday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened at approximately 11:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

This investigation is still ongoing.

