Orange County man jailed in southwest Florida, accused of unlicensed contracting

Police in southwest Florida arrested a Central Florida man whom they said pretended to be a licensed contractor.

Venice police and code enforcement investigators said Eric Ziko, 36, of Ocoee, falsely claimed to be a licensed roofer.

READ: Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering patient

They said Ziko made a contractual agreement for $47,000 to replace a roof on a mobile home in Venice.

Police said the elderly victim paid half that amount upfront as a deposit.

Investigators said they are trying to recover that money.

READ: Police investigating after man found dead near downtown Orlando

On the heels of Hurricane Ian, the Venice Police Department announced on social media that it has been working nonstop “to combat bad actors with intentions of taking advantage of the good people of Venice.”

READ: Jump at the pump: Prices spike amid Florida’s gas tax holiday

Venice police are asking anyone who entered into a contract with E and Z US Roofing to take quick action to protect themselves, and urge them to contact local law enforcement immediately.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.