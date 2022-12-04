Orange County man shot, killed Sunday morning, deputies say

A 20-year-old man has died after being shot, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:43 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road.

Deputies said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect ran away from the scene before law enforcement officials arrived.

They believe the suspect is in his 20s and knows the victim.

OCSO is still investigating the death.

