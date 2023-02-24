Orange County mass shooting: What we know about the suspect

Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in the Pine Hills mass shooting on Wednesday.

Five victims were involved in the Orange County shooting; two have died, and two others were critically injured.

The suspect, Keith Moses, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nathacha Augustin, whom he had killed earlier in the day at the same scene.

LIVE UPDATES: Bodycam video of suspect’s arrest released; news photographer’s condition improving

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Moses would also be charged with homicide in the deaths of T’Yonna Major, 9, and reporter Dylan Lyons, 24.

The sheriff said Moses is a known gang member, but the shootings were not gang-related.

According to court records, Moses has been arrested more than a dozen times.

At only 19 years old, Moses has a lengthy criminal history, with charges beginning in 2018 when he was only 14.

Many of those records are sealed, but a Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrest history shows it includes several domestic violence battery charges, attempted robbery with a firearm and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Most of those charges were dropped or adjudication withheld. Moses was sentenced to community service.

WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of suspected gunman in Orange County shootings

The arrest history also shows several probation violations, with one sentencing provision listing him as “low-risk.”

His most recent arrest was in 2021. An arrest affidavit shows an officer was patrolling Pine Hills when they saw a vehicle with Moses as a passenger.

The affidavit said an officer noticed people in the car were smoking cannabis, and as deputies approached them, a stolen forearm was tossed from the car.

Moses faced a misdemeanor charge from that arrest.

Affidavit: Man offered accused mass shooter a ride moments before first Pine Hills shooting

Ninth Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell said Moses’ only adult offense was possession of 4.6 grams of marijuana.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.