Orange County massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching 2 clients

An Orange County massage therapist is accused of inappropriately touching two clients on consecutive days last week.

Andy Wilsson Manrique Yepez, 48, is facing charges of battery and sexual battery.

Deputies said one of the women reported being touched inappropriately by Yepez on Oct. 20 and the other on Oct. 21.

Both women said the instances happened during massage appointments at The Spa Orlando on Arthur Avenue.

Read: Police: Winter Park massage therapist accused of sexual battery for the 3rd time

Deputies are investigating whether there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.

ADDITIONAL VICTIMS? The OCSO Sex Crimes Squad has arrested 48-year-old Andy Wilsson Manrique Yepez for Sexual Battery & Battery, involving two victims who were massage clients at The Spa Orlando. Detectives believe there may be other victims. Call 407-836-4357 with any info. pic.twitter.com/hEwcPOJ3LT — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 24, 2022

Read: Orlando chiropractor accused of sexually battering second patient

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.