Axios

After Daniel Gingerich’s puppy mill was shut down earlier this month, more evidence continues to surface on the operation's unsavory practices.Details: Hundreds of dogs that were raised in the "filthy" Iowa puppy farm ended up in upscale pet stores across the U.S. — possibly going for as much as $5,000, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports.Why it matters: When we buy these boutique dogs, we reward a system that encourages bad breeders to continue pumping out puppies for profit. Stay on top of the lates