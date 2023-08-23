Orange County mother arrested 1 year after 5-year-old son died of drug overdose, deputies say

James Tutten
An Orange County mother is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Deputies walked Glendalis Godreau-Torres to the jail in handcuffs Tuesday.

Investigators say her 5-year-old son Hector died one year ago.

Deputies said a toxicology report revealed the little boy had cocaine and fentanyl in his system.

Deputies said they made the arrest after learning that his mother was dealing drugs out of her home.

