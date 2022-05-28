Orange County NC sex offender gets prison for possessing child porn

An Orange County man with two prior rape convictions faces more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies initially arrested Larry Dwayne Hougom, of Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, in February 2020 after a search warrant uncovered hundreds of images on several of his electronic devices, according to a Saturday press release from the sheriff’s office. Hougom was charged with 21 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was indicted more than a year later by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of North Carolina, which charged him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in January.

Hougom, 51, was sentenced on Thursday to 136 months in federal prison, to be followed by supervised release. In March 2005, he was convicted of two counts of second-degree rape of a 15-year-old, requiring him to register as a sex offender after his December 2009 release from state prison.