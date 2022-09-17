Orange County neighbors push for safer community after 62-year-old fatally shot

The murder of 62-year-old Loleta Young in front of her Orange County home has upset her neighbors very much.

Read: Deputies: Woman’s SUV hit by 7 bullets during road-rage shooting; man, 18, arrested

Neighbors in Holden Heights said they had complained about the condition of the home, suspected drug activity, prostitution, and people sleeping outside for years.

Orange County Code Enforcement reports date back to the beginning of 2020, along with 62 service calls made to the home relating to drug use, and even a fatal overdose.

“We’ve exhausted our options, fines are running, there are liens on the property, and there was a homestead exemption on this property, which prevents the county from taking further action,” said Orange County Code Enforcement manager Jason Reynolds.

Watch: Winter Park teen accused of bringing gun to school previously accused of breaking into middle school

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in April, when drugs, a stolen gun, and half a dozen people were found inside.

Watch: Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty

Young was murdered in August.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.