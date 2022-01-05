Orange County 'Point In Time' Volunteers Sought: Jan. 24-25, 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, CA — It's that time of the year for Seal Beach. Orange County's Point In Time biennial count is slotted to be conducted from sunset to sunrise, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, and county officials are asking for your aid in helping the count.

The Point In Time is a count of people experiencing homelessness on a given night that takes place during the last ten days of January, according to the county. The count offers vital information that helps the County of Orange better understand how to service and respond to homelessness in the county.

Volunteer opportunities will be available leading up to the event and at the event itself, the county said. Resident volunteers are encouraged to register and help shape homeless services in Orange County for the future, the county said.

Residents interested in volunteering must complete a self-guided training followed by a questionnaire, or participate in one of three live web-based pieces of training. Residents can register to volunteer through the county's website.

Additionally, volunteers must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or display a negative COVID-19 PCR test at least 48 hours before volunteering.

If you are unable to donate your time to the count, the County of Orange is accepting donations of food, water and gift cards to be handed out during the count, they said.

Contributions will be distributed to event participants, as well as individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Items needed for the 2022 Point In Time Count include:

Personal Protective Equipment supplies.

5,000 snack kits.

Cases of water bottles.

200 $25 gift cards to grocery stores.

5,000 $5 gift cards to food establishments or grocery stores.

This article originally appeared on the Orange County Patch