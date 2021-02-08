Orange County schools will have students eat outdoors — even when it’s 33 degrees

T. Keung Hui

Orange County students will eat their school lunches out in the cold to try to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Orange County school system has told families that it’s the district’s expectation that meals will be eaten outdoors unless it’s pouring rain and there’s no shelter, it’s snowing or it’s below freezing temperatures. The district said that 33 degrees would be an acceptable temperature for students to eat their school breakfasts and lunches outdoors.

“We do understand that eating outdoors in the winter time may be uncomfortable and is not ideal, but in the best interest of safety and health, and in light of the world experiencing this pandemic, having students eat meals within a short (15-minute) time window outdoors is ideal — if and only if students are properly clothed for the weather,” Superintendent Monique Felder wrote in a Jan. 29 message to parents.

Felder encouraged parents to check the weather to make sure their children are ready to eat outdoors. She said schools would have extra coats, scarves and gloves on hand for students who may need them.

Felder told parents that if they don’t like the meal plan they can keep their children in remote learning. Orange County Schools reopened classrooms for its K-1 students on Jan. 25 but is not scheduled to bring back grades 2-12 until April 6.

Parents object to outdoor eating

The news has produced an uproar from parents who are upset that their children could eat outside in such blustery conditions.

“This is absurd!!!” Ashley Summey wrote on the district’s Facebook post “I now have to go buy gloves, scarves, hats, etc. just so my children can eat their lunch. Why don’t the people on the board eat outside? Practice what you preach!”

Maggie Baker complained that this would make her daughter’s already difficult first year of school even harder.

“If this is how my child will be treated she will continue staying home,” Baker wrote on Facebook. “I’d rather pay someone to take care of her then send her to a school who makes her eat lunch in the cold! This is sad. Seriously.”

Brandi Honeycutt-Noack also said she wouldn’t send her daughter back for in-person learning if it means she’ll eat outside when it’s only 33 degrees.

“I understand the pandemic but not happening Orange County has lost their mind. If we can go into a restaurant and sit down and eat then our kids can eat inside,” Honeycutt-Noack added. “They say it’s not safe to eat inside but yet they can teach the kids inside??”

COVID risks during school meals

Breakfast and lunch pose health concerns for spreading COVID-19 because they’re among the few times in the school day when students and school employees are allowed to remove their face masks.

The Wake County school system traced a COVID-19 cluster at an elementary school to meal time. The district is implementing new guidelines, such as requiring 6 feet of social distancing at all schools during meals, when students return for in-person classes the week of Feb. 15.

The Orange County school system is citing guidance from the ABC Science Collaborative, which recommends having students eat outdoors when possible.

The ABC Science Collaborative was formed by Duke University to advise school districts on how to deal with the pandemic. Both North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers have cited the ABC Science Collaborative’s research to urge the state’s school districts to offer in-person instruction this school year.

“Mask breaks around eating are an especially high-risk time for transmission,” the district wrote online. “As a result and with the new variants of the virus that have emerged, it remains their strong recommendation to eat outside to the extent possible to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus. “

In a Feb. 1 update, the Orange County school system said it “understands the frustrations stemming from the new plan for meals.” But district leaders stood by the plan, adding that the Orange County Health Department also supports its decision to eat outside weather permitting.

“Please bear in mind that per the health and science experts, eating outdoors, weather permitting, is the safest option for meals in school settings at this time,” the district said online last week. “Districts across the state and country are using this model; several in the Midwest even use 15 degrees or 20 to 32 degrees as cutoff points to go indoors to eat.”

Before Wake County suspended in-person instruction, some schools had their students eat outdoors when the weather has been good enough, according to Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman. She said schools will not be expected to have students outdoors when in-person instruction resumes.

Latest Stories

  • Can the Space Force repair its image and be taken seriously?

    Despite all the jokes about galactic warfare, the Space Force's Earth-bound national security mission is no laughing matter.

  • Trump administration’s handling of the Covid ‘even more dire than we thought’, says Biden

    Joe Biden rounded on his predecessor’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, saying “it was even more dire than we thought”. In his first major interview since becoming president, Mr Biden told CBS news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, the country faced a challenge to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer. The US president said the rate of vaccination had to be accelerated to meet the target of 75 per cent of Americans getting the jab set by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Mr Biden said his administration had been led to believe there was far more vaccine available than turned out. “So that’s why we’ve ramped up every way we can,” he added. The new administration is using the Defence Production Act to get companies to boost production of vaccine and protective equipment.

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace

    The United Nations special envoy for Yemen arrived on his first visit to Iran Sunday for talks on the grinding war in the Arab world’s poorest country, Iranian state TV reported. Martin Griffiths was set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other officials during his two-day visit, his office said. The sessions are part of a broader effort to negotiate a political solution to the nearly six-year conflict pitting Iran-allied Houthi rebels against Yemeni government forces supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

  • Explainer: What's at stake for Israel's Netanyahu as corruption trial resumes?

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes on Monday, when Israel's longest-serving leader will have to enter his plea to charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu has managed to stay in office throughout the investigations and three election campaigns - with a fourth election due on March 23. No other government minister is protected in this way, so there are legal and political reasons why Netanyahu wants to stay at the top.

  • Biden administration doesn't want to get 'mixed up' in Brexit over Northern Ireland border row

    Joe Biden doesn't want to get "mixed up" in Brexit over the Northern Ireland border row, an ally of the president has told the Sunday Telegraph, The source said the new White House administration is monitoring the situation carefully but is loathe to intervene, marking a significant departure from Donald Trump's foreign policy style. The European Union's recent blunder triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol in a row over vaccines, threatening to effectively create a border on the island of Ireland, set off alarm bells in Washington DC. There was no public comment on the issue at the time from Mr Biden, who has made statements on the subject in the past and is deeply personally committed to the Good Friday Agreement, or from his administration. But it was considered the latest in a series of troubling diplomatic faux pas by the EU as the US seeks to rebuild relations. The Biden source told The Sunday Telegraph: "Whatever the EU or the UK does [in relation to Northern Ireland] the administration wants to tread carefully, wait and see what develops, and not take a hard position. It's a tough one because you have the UK, Ireland and the EU, and you can't win.

  • Prosecutor in Lebanon's port blast summons former army chief

    The prosecutor investigating last year’s massive explosion at the port of Lebanon’s capital has summoned several people, including a former army commander, for questioning in the case, judicial officials said Monday. The summonses came as Lebanon began easing a strict 25-day nationwide lockdown that included a curfew to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. State-run National News Agency said Sawwan has set appointments to hear witnesses and others charged in the Aug. 4, explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used mostly as a fertilizer.

  • Biden's Homeland Security czar vows to fight domestic terrorism

    U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who last week became the first Latino and immigrant to hold the post, on Saturday reaffirmed his resolve to fight domestic terrorism, one of the greatest threats to the United States. Mayorkas, who served as deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Barack Obama, was sworn after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump. "To see the insurrection, to see the horrific acts of Jan. 6 were not only personally devastating, but ... that created in me a commitment to redouble our efforts to fight hate and to fight one of the greatest threats that we face currently on our homeland, which is the threat of domestic terrorism," Mayorkas told CNN in an interview that aired Saturday evening.

  • Australian reporter held in China for 'supplying state secrets'

    An Australian journalist has been formally arrested in China after six months of detention on “suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.” Australian embassy officials have visited Cheng Lei six times since she was detained mid-August 2020, most recently on Jan 27. Cheng was formally arrested on February 5 and is locked in a cell without fresh air or natural light, has been interrogated multiple times, with restrictions tightening on her ability to exercise and write letters, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp, which spoke with her family in Australia. “The Australian government has raised its serious concerns about Ms Cheng’s detention regularly at senior levels, including about her welfare and conditions of detention,” Marise Payne, Australia's foreign minister, said in a statement Monday. Chinese authorities, who formally arrested her on Saturday, have released little information publicly about her case. China’s legal and judicial system, controlled by the ruling Communist Party, can be very opaque. Cheng is a high-profile business anchor for CGTN, an English-language channel under China’s state broadcaster. She had written a number of Facebook posts critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing's approach to the coronavirus outbreak. One post poked fun at Mr Xi's visit in March to Wuhan, the Covid-19 ground zero: "The big story today, Dear Leader's visit, triggered titters in the newsroom - waving to a big TV screen showing the coronavirus hospital in Wuhan apparently equals a visit." Diplomatic relations between China and Australia have significantly deteriorated in recent years, as the two nations clashed over issues ranging espionage to trade. Last April, Beijing bristled at Canberra’s calls for an international investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. In the days after Ms Cheng’s detention became public, two other Australian journalists – Bill Birtles with the Australian Broadcasting Corp and Michael Smith with the Australian Financial Review – were rushed out of China. Chinese state security officers had visited Birtles and Smith late one night at their homes in Beijing and Shanghai, respectively, informing them they were not allowed to leave the country and that they needed to be interrogated in connection with an alleged national security investigation. The two journalists sought diplomatic protection as Chinese and Australian officials negotiated; eventually they were allowed to leave the country after being subjected to questioning. Australian news organisations no longer have any correspondents based in China. China has long sought to use hostage diplomacy to pressure countries. In Dec 2019, two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were disappeared and continue to be detained in China. Beijing is furious with Ottawa for its arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request from the US.

  • Texas pastors under fire for referring to Kamala Harris as racist trope

    ‘What if something happens to [Biden], and Jezebel has to take over?’ wondered one from the pulpit. ‘Jezebel Harris? Two white pastors in Texas are under fire for reportedly calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “jezebel” from their pulpits.

  • South Africa suspends AstraZeneca vaccine drive

    South Africa has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. The disappointing early results indicate that an inoculation drive using the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be useful. Preliminary data from a small study suggested that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers only “minimal protection against mild-moderate disease" caused by the variant in South Africa.

  • Maxine Waters Defends Comment Encouraging Harassment of Trump Officials

    Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) is defending her 2018 comments in which she encouraged her supporters to “absolutely harass” Trump administration officials over their “zero tolerance” immigration policy. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi asked Waters on Sunday if she had ever “glorified or encouraged” violence against Republicans, as her two-year-old comments have recently resurfaced amid discussions of the increasingly dangerous partisan rhetoric in the U.S. “As a matter of fact, if you look at the words that I used, the strongest thing I said was tell them they’re not welcome,” Waters said. “[I said] Talk to them. Tell them they’re not welcome. I didn’t say go and fight. I didn’t say anybody was going to have any violence. And so they can’t make that stick.” However, in 2018, after then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and former press secretary Sarah Sanders were confronted with their families in public over family separation at the border, Waters encouraged more of the same. “They’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” she said. She added: “The people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them.” The California Democrat also used Sunday’s interview to take final shots at Republicans and former President Donald Trump ahead of his Senate impeachment trial that is set to begin this week. “The Republicans should be afraid, not only about the destruction of our democracy but if they continue to support him and allowed themselves to be guided by him, they’re going to have to live with a president that dictates to them every vote they can take, every vote they cannot take,” she said. “He’s going to be in their primaries. They will be owned by this dishonorable human being.” Trump’s lead impeachment attorney Bruce Castor is reportedly planning to mention Waters’ 2018 comments in his arguments during the trial this week. Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked Castor if he plans to use “dueling video” as Democrats will argue that Trump incited the January 6 Capitol riot. “I think you can count on that,” he told Ingraham. “If my eyes look a little red to the viewers, it’s because I’ve been looking at a lot of video.” Meanwhile, Waters came under fire last week for saying she believes Trump should be charged with “premeditated murder” for the riot, which left five people dead. “He absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost for this invasion with his insurrection,” she said in an appearance on MSNBC last week. “For the President of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew he had absolutely initiated it – and as some of them said, ‘he invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the President of the United States.”

  • Salmond prepared to attack Sturgeon in televised press conference if MSPs refuse to publish evidence

    Alex Salmond has offered to appear in front of a Holyrood committee at a date of its choosing - but only if it publishes his explosive claims against Nicola Sturgeon first. The former First Minister’s lawyers are understood to have told MSPs that he is prepared to testify under oath on any day before Ms Sturgeon’s appearance on Tuesday next week. However, he has made clear that he will only do so if a dossier detailing the multiple ways in which he believes Ms Sturgeon has broken the ministerial code is released by the inquiry. The committee is investigating the circumstances around an unlawful civil service probe into sexual misconduct complaints against Mr Salmond. While it remains Mr Salmond’s preference to appear at Holyrood, he plans to hold a televised press conference instead, should the committee refuse to back down.

  • Viewpoint: From Ethiopia's Tigray region to Yemen, the dilemma of declaring a famine

    Alex de Waal writes about the starvation that conflicts cause, and the difficulties in tackling it.

  • Palestinian leader's path to elections is fraught with peril

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' call for elections has thrown his political future into peril, forcing him to negotiate competing demands to engage with a friendlier U.S. administration, mend the rift with his militant Hamas rivals and keep his unruly Fatah movement from breaking apart. The presidential decree issued last month, calling for what would be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years, stemmed from negotiations launched with Hamas last year aimed at shoring up ranks in the face of unprecedented crises. The Trump administration had cut off all aid and proposed a Mideast plan that overwhelmingly favored Israel and would have allowed it to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

  • Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • Biden to end Central American asylum agreements in latest reversal of Trump's immigration policies

    In what is seen as the latest example of President Biden's efforts to roll back former President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policiues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said the Biden administration has notified El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that the United States has suspended, with immediate effect, the Asylum Cooperative Agreements and will begin the process of terminating them. Under the pacts, which were struck by the Trump administration in 2019, the U.S. could send people seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to the three Central American countries to "share the distribution of asylum claims." Critics argued the policy put asylum-seekers at risk, since the three countries could not credibly provide refuge, meaning the U.S. was not meeting its obligations under international law to help people fleeing persecution. Blinken said while the move does not mean the U.S. border is "open" and laws "must be enforced," the "Biden administration believes there are more suitable ways to work with our partner governments to manage migration across the region," including addressing "the root causes of forced displacement and irregular migration." Transfers under the agreements were already on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic — in fact, the pacts with El Salvador and Honduras were never implemented, the State Department said. Read more at NPR and ABC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutDominion spokesman: 'Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him'House Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”