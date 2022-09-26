Orange County Sheriff investigating car shootout on US 70 in NC

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident last week in which two people exchanged gunfire while driving on U.S. 70 in Mebane.

The shootings on Sept. 22 followed a verbal altercation that began at a Valero gas station in Mebane.

People in two vehicles fired at each other while traveling toward Hillsborough, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

No one was injured, but a bullet from the crossfire damaged the window of a nearby vehicle parked at Huey’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar.

Police did not name any suspects or arrests. The News & Observer has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Orange County investigator T. Hall at 919-245-2905.