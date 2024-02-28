Orange County sheriff: Missing 13-year-old said she ‘wanted to go live in the woods’ before vanishing

TechCrunch

Cuts to Techstars’ staff and its decision to shutter certain accelerators came after it missed its 2023 revenue goals, according to documents outlining its preliminary 2023 results viewed by TechCrunch. Techstars also lost millions of dollars more by year’s end (in adjusted EBITA) than it had anticipated it would, additional documents that discussed mid-year performance outlined. Techstars recently shut its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after pausing its Austin-based program.