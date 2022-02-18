Orange County sheriff offers $2,500 reward, releases photos of car in Mebane shooting

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting last week on Industrial Drive in Mebane.

Investigators released photos Friday of a silver or light gray, four-door sedan involved in the Feb. 9 shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The photos were taken from surveillance footage along Industrial Drive, which runs parallel to Interstate 40/85 near Tanger Outlets.

A 7-year-old boy and two family members were injured when a car that had been following them pulled up in the next lane and shots were fired at them around 8 a.m. Feb. 9. The family’s car had bullet holes and the engine was smoking when they arrived at UNC Hospitals in Hillsborough, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators do not think the shooting was random or a road-rage incident.

The victims, two of whom were transferred to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, are out of the hospital, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in Friday’s release.

He is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible, officials said.

“We are so fortunate that the three people shot last week, including a 7-year old child, are out of the hospital and recovering from their injuries,” Blackwood said. “But this crime represents a frightening level of violence and disregard for human life. We are asking for the public’s assistance to help us solve this case and send a powerful message about the kind of behavior our community simply will not tolerate.”

Blackwood has said he is concerned that the shooting could spark possible retaliation.

“We do feel that there was some knowledge of who these parties were,” he said in previous statements. “As with any situation like this, it’s very possible that there will be some retaliation by one of the members involved; that’s why our investigation is moving as fast as it is.”

Anyone with information can call Investigator Kevin Stewart at 919-245-2925.

Staff writers Julian Shen-Berro and Aaron Sánchez-Guerra contributed to this story.

