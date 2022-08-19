Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide near Hillsborough

A 26-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds Friday morning just outside the town of Hillsborough, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting outside the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, according to a news release. That is the address for the Heritage Apartments across the street from Daniel Boone Village.

The deputies tried to help the man, whose name has not been released, but he did not survive, the release stated.

A K-9 tracked a scent through the woods to nearby Interstate 85, where deputies believe the shooter left the area in a car.

Investigators remain on scene working to develop leads.

“They have reason to believe this is an isolated event and not a random act of violence,” the release stated.