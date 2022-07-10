Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orlando Police assist with drug trafficking operation

Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police department were part of a joint investigation into gangs.

The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation was nationally recognized last month for its outstanding investigative effort into violent organizations.

From 2019 through 2021, MBI joined forces with the following groups:

U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration

Federal Bureau of Investigation Streets Task Force

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

United States Postal Inspection Service in Orlando

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orlando Police Department

They launched a series of investigations targeting four gang operations as drug trafficking organizations.

MBI said it made 56 arrests and seized 22 guns, with two that were connected to the murder of a 16-year-old innocent girl.

The organization also seized 4.5 kilos of fentanyl, 5 kilos of cocaine and 21 kilos of marijuana.

