Orange County sheriff, Orlando police chief weigh in on tackling violent crime

Florida has the 19th highest rate of gun violence in the nation, a number that has gotten worse since 2010.

Data shows much of the violent crime is being committed by 17 to 25-year-olds.

Recently, both the Orlando police chief and the Orange County sheriff said that the biggest issues is repeat offenders and this revolving door.

Victims like Fernando Washington are asking for the violence to stop. His mom, Angela Washington, was killed by bullet that were meant for someone else last month.

Read: ‘Forever broken’: Families of Dylan Lyons, T’Yonna Major bond over loss, call for change

He pleaded with the community in an interview with Channel 9 saying, “It’s got to stop. It’s got to stop. We have to do something other than talk about it.”

But it hasn’t stopped. In fact, in Orlando and Orange County there have already been 15 homicides this year.

While Orange County Sheriff John Mina said there is a piece of the puzzle still missing, which is the piece that comes after his deputies make an arrest.

Read: Fundraisers created to support families of slain reporter Dylan Lyons, 9-year-old T’yonna Major

“You’ve seen us engage with this community probably more than any other agency in the state of Florida,” Mina said. “We have a number of community programs. We attend hundreds of community meetings every year. We engage and build trust with our youth in a constant state. And so I’m all for other systems that other areas have done, like, you know, violence interrupters or Credible Messengers. Yeah, bring them in, bring them into the community. But again, a huge part of preventing gun violence is enforcing the law, the laws that we have on the books and incarceration, that’s just part of it.”

The sheriff has been critical of State Attorney Monique Worrell and her office for months saying too many repeat offenders are still on the streets. Worrell defended her office saying prosecutors are doing their jobs, but admits they are dealing with staffing issues, saying, “I’m currently running at a deficit of 38 vacancies in my office. But we’re still being criticized for not doing our jobs.”

Story continues

Read: Deputies release minute-by-minute timeline of shootings that killed woman, reporter & girl

Meanwhile, for Orlando police, Chief Eric Smith said his officers are out there everyday pulling hundreds of guns of the street, adding up to 500 in just five months. Cut he too believes community engagement and criminal arrests only go so far. We asked him what the solutions could be.

“I think the biggest solution is, and it’s just my opinion, is there has to be, we have to hold people accountable,” Smith said.

Channel 9 reached out to Worrell again on the latest comments from the chief and we are waiting to hear back.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.