Orange County sheriff's deputy accused of sexually assaulting two inmates

An exterior view of the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange shown April 7, 2008. (Los Angeles Times)

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple women who were incarcerated at Theo Lacy jail, authorities said.

Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, is accused of sexually assaulting two women on separate occasions by touching them and showing them pornographic videos in their housing locations, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The assaults date back to May, the release said.

The sheriff’s department became aware of the allegations Aug. 8, when jail staff “intercepted communication that described the misconduct,” and launched an investigation, the release said. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave Aug. 9, according to officials.

He was booked into the Santa Ana Jail on Friday on suspicion of felony sexual activity between a peace officer and inmate in a jail facility, and misdemeanor assault under the color of authority and possession of a cellphone in a custody facility, the sheriff’s department said. The case will be referred to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, according to authorities.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement that he has notified the county Office of Independent Review, a watchdog agency that oversees the Sheriff's Department and district attorney's office, to ensure the investigation is objective and thorough.

“The suspected criminal actions of this deputy are inexcusable, especially for a person who swore to serve and protect our community,” Barnes said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.