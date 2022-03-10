Orange County Sheriff's Investigating Two In-Custody Deaths

SANTA ANA, CA — The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday evening two men died while in custody.

The causes of death for both men have not been determined pending toxicology tests and autopsies by the coroner's office, the sheriff's department said.

The first death occurred Monday evening at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange. Joshua James Campos, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell, and deputies "attempted life-saving measures," the sheriff's department said.

He was pronounced dead around 11:45 p.m., and the sheriff's department said a preliminary investigation found "no suspicious circumstances."

Campos had been in custody since March 4 on a solicitation charge, according to a sheriff's department statement.

The second death was a 65-year-old man booked into the Central Men's Jail in Santa Ana who died Tuesday after being hospitalized, the sheriff's department said.

The man had been in the hospital since Feb. 3 for medical treatment and tested positive for COVID-19, according to the sheriff's department.

The man was booked into jail on May 15, 2020, for "lewd acts with a child," and the sheriff's department said it was withholding the man's name until his family could be notified of the death.

The sheriff's department declined to release any additional information about the deaths and the men.

