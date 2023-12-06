Orange County voters will pick commissioners, school board, judges, lawmakers in 2024

Orange County voters will elect four county commissioners and three county school board members in 2024, plus several District Court, state and federal officials.

Orange County Commissioner Anna Richards, who was appointed to the board in 2021, is not running for another term.

The March 5 primary is a key date for the Orange County Board of Commissioners and Orange County Board of Education races, since the county’s voters lean heavily Democratic and few Republicans have mounted campaign challenges in the past. That means the winners of the Democratic primary usually go on to win elected office in November.

Orange County has a district primary system, in which all voters across the county cast ballots in the at-large commissioner’s primary. Voters in District 1, which includes Chapel Hill and Carrboro, cast ballots in the District 1 race in the primary. District 2 voters, who live in the rest of the county, cast ballots in that primary race.

The primary winners from all three districts are elected by voters countywide in November.

Competitive races are also possible for four open N.C. District Court judge seats, N.C. House District 50 and District 56 seats, and the N.C. Senate District 23 seat.

County voters also will elect an Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor in November.

Filing for the 2024 election runs through noon on Friday, Dec. 15. Early voting in the primary race starts Feb. 5.

When is the primary?

▪ The primary election is Tuesday, March 5. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

▪ Absentee (mail-in) voting starts Jan. 15. Voters can request mail-in ballots until 5 p.m. Feb. 27.

▪ Voters must register by 5 p.m. Feb. 9 to vote in person on March 5. Voters can also register at any Early Voting polling location.

▪ Early Voting runs Feb. 5 through March 2.

What seats are on the ballot?

▪ Orange County Board of Commissioners: The commissioners set the county budget and property tax rates, allocate money to schools, social services and public safety, and make policies affecting services, the local economy and more for years to come.

Four of the board’s seven seats are on the ballot: two seats in District 1; one seat in District 2; and one at-large seat.

▪ Orange County Schools Board of Education: The board reviews and sets district priorities, policies and budgets, advocating with county commissioners for school funding needs. The board also hires and/or fires the superintendent and approves contracts.

Three of the board’s seven nonpartisan seats are on the ballot.

▪ N.C. District Court Judge: District Court judges must be licensed to practice law in North Carolina and live in the district they serve. The races are partisan, meaning each candidate’s party affiliation will appear beside his or her name.

Four of five District 15B seats are on the ballot. District Court Judge Christopher Roper will face re-election in 2026.

▪ N.C. House District 50: one seat

▪ N.C. House District 56: one seat

▪ N.C. Senate District 23: one seat

How to run for office?

▪ Candidates must be at least 21 years old on Election Day, Nov. 5, and registered to vote in Orange County. Candidates must also live in the district in which they are running for office.

▪ Candidates can file in person or via mail between noon Dec. 4 and noon Dec. 15. Surrogates cannot file on a candidate’s behalf.

▪ Local and state House and Senate candidates can file their Notice of Candidacy paperwork at the Orange County Board of Elections, 208 S. Cameron St. in Hillsborough. Elections staff are available to help fill it out Notice of Candidacy and campaign finance paperwork.

▪ Candidates should bring a valid N.C. driver’s license or photo identification, and a check, cashier’s check, certified check or money order payable to the Orange County Board of Elections for the required filing fees when filing (cash accepted for fees of $50 or less).

▪ Candidates seeking a District Court seat or a state or federal office can file with the State Board of Elections at the Martin Building, State Fairgrounds, 4285 Trinity Road (Gate 9) in Raleigh.

Follow this link for more information about filing for office in Orange County.

When is the election?

▪ The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

▪ Absentee (mail-in) voting begins Sept. 6. Voters can request absentee ballots until 5 p.m. Oct. 29.

▪ Voters must register by 5 p.m. Oct. 11 to vote in person on Election Day. Voters can also register at any Early Voting polling location.

▪ Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 2.

County Commissioner District 1

Two seats are available

▪ Marilyn Carter

Age: 60

Party affiliation: Democrat

Political experience: member, Orange County Planning Board; member, N.C. Commission for Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services; president (2022-23), Democratic Women of Orange County; past chair, Orange County Democratic Party

Career: Electrical engineer

Website: marilyncarter.org

County Commissioner District 2

One seat is available

▪ Phyllis Portie-Ascott (incumbent)

Party affiliation: Democrat

Political experience: Appointed to her county commissioners seat in 2023; former first vice chair and acting chair, Orange County Democratic Party; former secretary, Triangle Area Chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers; former president, Northern Orange Black Voters Alliance; former secretary, Northern Orange NAACP, former Connections Chair, Psi Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Career: Real estate investor and owner, PPA Properties

Website: phyllisportieascott.com

County Commissioner at-large

One seat is available

▪ Amy Fowler (incumbent)

Age: 55

Party affiliation: Democrat

Political experience: Elected commissioner in 2020; Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board member (vice chair), 2017-2020; former member, Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP education committee

Career: Pediatrician, Chapel Hill Children’s Clinic

Website: amyfowlerfororange.com

Orange County School Board

Three seats are available. The race is nonpartisan.

▪ Carrie Doyle (incumbent)

Age: 51

Political experience: Elected to Orange County School Board in 2020 (former chair); chair, Community Engagement Committee

Career: High school science teacher, Durham Public Schools

Website: carriedoyleforocs.org

▪ Michael Johnson

▪ Jennifer Moore (incumbent)

Age: 47

Political experience: Elected to Orange County School Board in 2020; former vice president (2017), Orange County Association of Educators

Career: Education; former exceptional children’s instructional assistant in Wayne, Durham and Orange County Schools

Website: jdmtrm9.wixsite.com/my-site-4

▪ Wendy Padilla

▪ Cindy Shriner

Age: 59

Political Experience: Former Orange County precinct judge (2012-14); over 15 years as a children’s teacher and youth leader, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hillsborough; over 10 years as a children’s teacher and youth leader, Abundant Life Church in Hillsborough; volunteer driver with Stone Soup Ministries, assisting Meals on Wheels since 2020

Career: Attorney, with a focus on residential real estate

▪ Kevin Alston Jr.

Age: 22

District Court Judge Seat 2

District Court Judge Seat 3

Hathaway Pendergrass (incumbent)

Age: 39

Party affiliation: Democrat

Political experience: District Court judge since 2020; former member, Orange County Planning Board; board member, ArtsCenter; teen court judge with Volunteers for Youth; former president, Orange County Rape Crisis Center board of directors and the 15B Judicial District Bar; former board member, Orange County Bar and the Carrboro Planning Board

Career: District Court judge, attorney with Epting and Hackney Law Firm

Website: hathawaypendergrass.com

District Court Judge Seat 4

District Court Judge Seat 5

▪ Joal Hall Broun (incumbent)

Age: 62

Party affiliation: Democrat

Political experience: Appointed judge in 2021. Appointed to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools in 2016 and re-elected in 2017; Carrboro Board of Aldermen, 1999-2011; former board member, Orange Water and Sewer Authority

Career: Former lobbyist compliance director and general counsel, N.C. Department of the Secretary of State; former associate general counsel, N.C. State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement

N.C. House District 50

▪ Renee Price (incumbent)

Age: 72

Party affiliation: Democrat

Political experience: Elected to House District 50 in 2022; Orange County Board of Commissioners (vice chair, chair), 2012-2022; board member and Legislative Goals Committee chair, N.C. Association of County Commissioners; member and past president, N.C. Association of Black County Officials; board member, N.C. Black Alliance; member, National Association of Black County Officials; board member, National Organization of Black County Officials; former president, Democratic Women of Orange County

Career: Co-founder, Free Spirit Freedom; professional experience in sustainable agriculture, forestry and development, city and regional planning, and environmental planning and design

Website: reneeprice4nc.com

N.C. House District 56

▪ Allen Buansi (incumbent)

Age: 37

Party affiliation: Democrat

Political experience: Elected to N.C. House District 56 in 2022; Chapel Hill Town Council member, 2017-21

Career: Attorney

Website: allenbuansi.com

N.C. Senate District 23