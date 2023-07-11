Orange County woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase to appear in court Tuesday

An Orange County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend by zipping him inside a suitcase is expected in court Tuesday.

Deputies say Sarah Boone was drunk when she put Jorge Torres in a bag during a game of hide-and-seek at their Winter Park home back in 2020.

Records show the couple had a history of domestic violence.

This court appearance should be the last time before her trial.

Boone’s trial is set for July 24.

