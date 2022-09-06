Orange County woman accused of voter fraud in 2020 election to face judge Tuesday

An Eatonville woman is set to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of voter fraud.

Watch: 20 arrested in Florida for voter fraud, state announces

Investigators said Michelle Stribling voted in the 2020 election, even though she’s a felon who hadn’t gotten her voting rights restored.

Stribling, however, claims she thought she had gone through that process.

Watch: 3 Orange County residents among 20 arrested, charged with voter fraud in Florida

If found guilty she could be sentenced to five years in prison.

Read: Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

Channel 9 will monitor her court appearance and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.