Orange County woman facing charges after her dog attacked 9-year-old boy

An Orange County dog owner was just arrested after her dog violently attacked another person.

This time it was a 9-year-old boy. Court documents show Ashley Bearden refused to hand her dogs to law enforcement after they were deemed dangerous, and she’s now facing charges for the dog attacks.

A trip to a car dealership ended with a 9-year-old boy in the hospital.

“Then dogs came out after my son,” Ary Neto said.

Neto said he was leaving the car dealership with his children when the attack happened.

“My son ran around the car two women came out trying to get the dogs,” he said. “It was a lot of dogs. Very violent.”

Channel 9 found records that showed the three dogs that attacked Neto’s son were documented as dangerous animals by Orange County Animal Services last year after a previous violent attack.

Court documents we found showed she’s faced citations before for prior dog attacks, not vaccinating her dogs and not controlling them, which led to serious injuries to other people.

“He has three stitches on his butt,” Neto said. “He was also bit on the leg.”

Ashley Bearden owns the dogs. She was arrested Tuesday after avoiding authorities for months and refusing to hand over her dogs.

“He’s afraid and sees other dogs,” Neto said. “He has trauma whenever he sees other dogs.”

Bearden’s arrest documents state the dogs should be taken away immediately and held for 10 days before the dogs would get euthanized. Bearden would have had 10 days to appeal.

Bearden is facing charges for her dogs causing injury and for the attack.

Arrest documents show law enforcement tried to confront Bearden to turn in herself and her dogs in but she refused and on one attempt, they learned individuals in her home were also being investigated for attempted murder.

