Orange County woman ‘fought back hard’ against home-invasion suspect, sheriff says

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday evening suspected of breaking into a home and assaulting a woman on Longwood Drive, just outside Chapel Hill.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said the homeowner was attacked by the suspect, 40-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez-Ortiz, but she fought back and he dropped his phone.

“And she fought back hard,” Blackwood said in a news release. “Because of her actions, the attacker dropped some items of evidence which assisted in identifying him.”

Officials says Martinez-Ortiz was arrested in Durham and taken to the magistrate’s office in Hillsborough.

He faces two counts of assault on a female and charges of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and breaking and entering.

Martinez-Ortiz’s bail was set to $150,000, secured and his first court appearance set for 2 p.m Wednesday.

Deputies made the arrest with the help of a “multi-county strike team,” with both the Durham County and Alamance County sheriff’s offices.

According to officials, a strike team targets violent offenders in high-crime areas.

“With the help of strike team members from their offices, we were able to locate Mr. Martinez-Ortiz and take him into custody without incident,” Blackwood said.

