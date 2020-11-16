Orange Crusher: 1971 Chevrolet K20 Cheyenne Super

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This classic pickup truck is more than just a pretty face. It's ready for whatever you can throw at it.

We've been writing about a lot of the classic "Action Line" '67-'72 Chevy pickups lately. Can you blame us? Everyone loves these trucks.

We've been focusing a lot on street trucks, though, and we wanted to show our off-road readers that we've got love for them, too. When we saw this truck, we knew it was the perfect off-road-ready restomod.

We found this 1971 Chevrolet K20 Cheyenne Super right here on Motorious. It's being offered for sale by Streetside Classics of Sherman, Texas. It looks like it would be right at home on a ranch down there.

This bright orange K20 has been upgraded with a Skyjacker lift kit with dual steering stabilizers. It rolls on a set of aggressive all terrain Nitto tires wrapped around a set of polished 8-hole aluminum wheels.

It's a classic look for any 4x4, let alone one this nice. It's attractive and functional, like the tool box in the bed. The bed has been treated to a spray-in bedliner, so you'll be able to actually get some use out of this longbed 4x4.

Under the hood, you'll find an upgraded cooling system making sure that the big, bad 502 crate engine stays out of the red zone on your temperature gauge. That massive V8 is fed by a Holley Sniper EFI system. The Sniper system retains the classic look of a carbureted setup, but with fuel-injected reliability and fuel economy.

Several other details make this truck a great driver, too. Inside the houndstooth interior, you'll find power steering and power brakes, as well as air conditioning. The factory radio has been retrofitted with both FM and Bluetooth, which is a nice touch.

If you'd like to add this pickup to your stable, it's yours for $52,999. For the money, we'd rather have this than any brand-new pickup you could buy for that money.

