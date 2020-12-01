Orange Delivers Targeted Ads with SoftAtHome's Multiscreen Video Player

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, today announced that its Multiscreen Video Player powers the new Addressable TV offering, launched in France last week by Orange France. A first partnership with a national broadcaster France Televisions is already up and running. The burgeoning multiscreen Addressable TV market is estimated to represent 200 to 300 million euros in France alone for broadcasters by 2023 (source SNPTV, Syndicat National de la Publicité TV), and operators will be able to get a slice of this new pie.

The French regulator authorized addressable TV on August 5th, 2020 with the publication of a decree allowing targeted and personalized ads messages during live TV shows. Starting early November, the first full-scale campaigns with ten advertisers are part of a pilot phase leading up to a planned full deployment at the beginning of 2021.

Advertisers benefit from immediate advantages thanks to Orange data, including geo-targeting of the campaign, personalisation of the spot according to specific household targets, and measurement of the campaign's KPIs according to digital standards.

SoftAtHome, a tech pioneer in Addressable TV

Addressable TV by SoftAtHome provides a client-based, frame-accurate ad insertion mechanism, with its video player. The player targets real advertiser needs while respecting data privacy, especially the European GDPR. The multiscreen technology is also available on HTML-based or Android environments. The SoftAtHome ad replacement technology, used to target ads on linear TV, is also designed to bring targeted ads to VOD and catchup TV.

The solution also includes audience measurement to give precise information on ad content consumption by the user.

Christian Bombrun, Products & Services Director of Orange said: "Addressable TV opens a new era for the TV ad market. We are proud that Orange is the first operator to launch this service in France, and one of the first in Europe, thanks to SoftAtHome's technology and the great work of our combined teams. SoftAtHome's innovative multiscreen player technology has enabled Orange France to deliver a new experience. We believe our customers can again start to love advertising."

David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome, said: "After almost a decade of work on our largely deployed Multiscreen Video Player, I am thrilled to see our product become ever-more more central for Orange's clients. Targeted ads for linear TV have finally taken off on the TV screen. Our analytics expertise leverages user data with SoftAtHome's video player. Over time, all user data will be used to provide the best possible multiscreen user experience."

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with six different solutions for broadband (Connect'ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), Security (Secure'ON), Smart Home (Things'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON). The company's products are deployed by Telecom and Broadcast operators in over 25 million home networks and millions of mobile devices. The company, owned by operators, has more than 300 employees, mainly software engineers committed to open-source communities such as prpl or RDK. SoftAtHome's hybrid products uniquely leverage the best from Cloud-based software components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices.

For more information: www.softathome.com or contact@softathome.com

For Press Information Contact:

Marta Twardowska for SoftAtHome - E: press@softathome.com - T: @SoftAtHome

