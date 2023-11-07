Orange deputies investigate deadly Lockhart shooting

Orange County deputy sheriffs are investigating after a man was killed Monday night during a shooting in Lockhart.

Deputies responded to the 6300 block of North Orange Blossom Trail, where they found a man who had been shot. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Terrance Mars, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in an unsigned statement.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.