Orange deputies searching for missing 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman was reported missing from an apartment near the University of Central Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Miya Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday at the the Arden Villas apartments, 3303 Arden Villas Blvd., which is near University Boulevard and Rouse Road. .Marcano was entered into the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC)/National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system as missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marcano’s family says she is originally from the Miami area and is a student at UCF. She has green eyes and is about 5 feet tall, 130 lbs and has golden brown hair.

Anyone who sees Marcano is asked to call 911.

