Orange deputies seek man wanted in September shooting death

Orange County deputy sheriffs are seeking a suspect in a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man in September.

Gabino Duran, 64, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Jarred Anthony Clark, the Sheriff’s Office said in an unsigned statement Tuesday.

About midday Sept. 23, deputies in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road, near Lockhart, heard gunfire and discovered Clark, who had been shot, the agency said.

Clark was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

In a statement at the time, the Sheriff’s Office said its investigators did not believe the shooting was a “random incident.” But authorities have so far given no indication of a motive.

No additional details about the killing have been made public.

Anyone with information about Duran is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest is available to tipsters.

jeweiner@orlandosentinel.com