Orange dirt bike missing, presumed stolen

Oct. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — An orange dirt bike in Fife Lake Township is presumed stolen, but the owner is hoping police will track it down.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Capt. Randy Fewless said the bike was last seen sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.

The bike's owner told sheriff's office deputies that he had been keeping it at a neighbor's house in the 11,000 block of Revord Road in Fife Lake Township. It was reported stolen Oct. 22.

Fewless said the bike was described to him as an orange Honda CR-80, but the year of the bike is not known because the owner was unable to find the paperwork or serial number.

The sheriff's office has entered the bike as stolen in LEIN, the Law Enforcement Information Network. Anyone with any information is asked to call Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch at 231-922-4550.