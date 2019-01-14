Should Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 4.7%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Orange in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does Orange pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 86%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 59% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 5.6%. However, EPS should increase to €1.08, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Not only have dividend payouts from Orange fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

In terms of its peers, Orange generates a yield of 4.7%, which is high for Telecom stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Orange ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further research:

