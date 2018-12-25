Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Is Trading At A 34.1% Discount

How far off is Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Is ORA fairly valued?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €3.35k €3.52k €4.10k €4.45k €4.46k Source Analyst x11 Analyst x9 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.11% Present Value Discounted @ 8.16% €3.10k €3.01k €3.24k €3.26k €3.01k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €16b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.8%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €4.5b × (1 + 0.8%) ÷ (8.2% – 0.8%) = €61b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €61b ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = €41b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €57b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €21.4. Compared to the current share price of €14.11, the stock is quite undervalued at a 34% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Orange as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value?