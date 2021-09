An Orange County Jail correctional officer was arrested Friday on attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm charges in a shooting incident in DeLand, according to the agency.

Robert L. Jacobs, who has been with the jail since April 2018, has been suspended without pay, said spokeswoman Tracy Zampaglione.

An arrest affidavit for Jacobs was not immediately available.

No other information was released.

