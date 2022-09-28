Orange Juice Futures Surge as Hurricane Ian Menaces Florida

Tatiana Freitas and Dayanne Sousa
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian is poised to ravage Florida’s orange crop as it tears across the state, flooding the state’s groves and ripping fruit off branches. Not only will it drive up the cost of juice for consumers, but may drive farmers struggling against disease and real estate development out of business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

About 90% of the crop belt in the top US producer of orange juice are in Ian’s path, including the three top-producing counties in the state, according to Donald Keeney, Maxar Technologies Inc. meteorologist. Futures prices soared for a second day as the storm’s track shifted east to cover more of the region, on mounting concern that the harvest will take a huge hit once all the damage is revealed in coming days.

Read more: Six big threats Hurricane Ian poses now that it’s ashore

“There’s not a thing in the world you can do to protect crops,” said Raymond Royce, executive director at Highlands County Citrus Growers Association in Sebring, Florida. “All the areas are going to have impact. It could be the the final straw for some Florida growers.”

The hurricane represents a fresh blow to growers in Florida already contending with a devastating disease called citrus greening that damages fruit and eventually kills trees. Further devastation of the Florida crops could further increase the need for the US to import fruit at a time when supply is very tight all over. The US, which accounts for roughly 11.5% of global production, needs to bring in 65% of what it uses. Stockpiles in top producer Brazil are at the lowest since 2017.

“The citrus industry in Florida is already teetering on the brink because of citrus greening,” Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on CNN. “They lose this year’s crop and a bunch of trees, you can’t just restart that.”

Farmers are trying to secure equipment and pump sheds so they aren’t blowing around, Royce said, but flooding is inevitable. “The problem is the whole area is going to be inundated with a lot of water and you may just not be able to pump water out because there may be not anywhere to put it.”

Growers are hunkering down and hoping the wind doesn’t cause too much damage. “We’ve cut limbs and stuff down that we thought might be a problem and we’ve moved things around,” said James Oleson, owner of Boyett’s Grove & Citrus Attraction in Brooksville, Florida.

After the 2005 hurricane season, many citrus producers in Florida could not fully restore operations, said Rabobank analyst Andres Padilla. It may be even harder to recover this time as growers recently affected by citrus greening don’t have enough economic resources to try to rehabilitate groves. “Intense damage to the crops could permanently remove some of the producers from the market,” he said.

Ian could also accelerate an existing shift in demand. High inflation has already pulled some consumers away from orange juice. Aging population and fewer children per family is also making some families lose the habit of sharing a cup of juice during breakfast, Padilla said.

Florida’s share of orange production has dwindled due to citrus greening, and is set to fall behind California as the largest producer in 2021-2022 even as that state’s output has suffered from drought. Still, Florida accounts for more than 90% of juice in the US.

“The only problem is that as much as the crop could be blown off the trees, the high prices and tighter supply will also shrink demand,” said Judy Ganes of J Ganes Consulting. After hurricane Irma five years ago, Florida turned to Brazil for increased imports, she said. “The loss in consumption proved worse than the fruit drop.”

(Updates with senator comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Canada Vows More Transparency After Pressure From IMF

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada will begin publishing a minutes-like summary of deliberations by officials after each policy decision in an effort to enhance transparency as it faces one of the most severe tests of its credibility.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets Wra

  • Orange juice could get even more expensive as Hurricane Ian hammers Florida's citrus crop

    Hurricane Ian was set to produce significant damage to much of Florida's citrus crop as it tore through the central-southwest part of the state, threatening to

  • Stock market today: 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance

    Here are 4 tickers trending on Yahoo Finance in premarket trading.

  • Shale Bosses Lower Oil-Price Forecasts on Recession Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale executives have dramatically dialed back their oil-price expectations over the past three months as recession risks weigh on the market, according to the latest energy survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets Wr

  • Yuan Plunge Nears 14-Year Low, Inviting Aggressive PBOC Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are bracing for more pushback from China’s central bank as the yuan approaches the lowest level in 14 years.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEThe onshore yuan has lost abou

  • Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking

    The merchant banking division was boosted by the sale of its wood and lumber products business, Idaho Timber, the bank said. The bank said in July it would reduce the size of its merchant banking portfolio that includes investments in real estate, oil and gas, and other public companies as part of a restructuring. The unit reported a 60% jump in revenue to $397.8 million in the three months ended Aug. 31, Jefferies said, compared with a 32% drop in its crown jewel, the investment banking and capital markets unit.

  • Defenses Bolstered at Europe’s Energy Sites After Alarms Raised

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarms are being raised about the security of Europe’s energy assets as nations worry if more widespread attacks will follow the Nord Stream pipeline blasts.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’The US

  • Peru targets local lithium battery production, official says

    Peru wants to produce lithium batteries domestically, a government official said on Wednesday, joining other Latin American nations with lofty ambitions to industrialize their resources of the ultralight metal needed to power electric vehicles. "We are already starting to act to see if we can develop a battery industry," said Jaime Chavez, Peru's vice minister of mines, at the Perumin mining industry conference. Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and an attractive destination for global miners.

  • Fed's Evans: Market volatility can create restrictiveness

    Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said on Wednesday that volatility in markets can create additional restrictiveness in financial conditions. Global markets have been whipsawed this week by turmoil in UK markets, already on edge over aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks. "The U.S. economy and inflation are going to be largely dictated by the stance of monetary policy and everything else that is going on supply shocks, the labour issues we're dealing with," Evans said in London.

  • Retirement Savings: Decrease in Monthly Medicare Premiums Coming in 2023

    Americans will be paying less in monthly premiums for Medicare's Part B plan in 2023 -- the first decrease in a decade. Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation...

  • Nike sales likely to suffer as inflation hits sneakerheads

    Sneakerheads are thinking twice before splurging on the newest set of kicks as the rising cost of living takes a toll on consumer spending, setting the stage for a potential slowdown in sales for Nike Inc in coming months. At least eight brokerages have cut their price targets on Nike in the two weeks ahead of the company's first-quarter results on Thursday as inflation-hit U.S. consumers increasingly scrimp on discretionary items, adding more pressure on the athletic gear maker that is reeling from a slowdown in China. Since the start of September, analysts have cut their full-year sales expectations for Nike to $49.85 billion from $50.34 billion.

  • Summers Sees Heightened Risk of Market Breakdowns, Lauds BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that heightened volatility has raised the danger of “breakdowns” in market functioning -- although that’s not yet been seen beyond the UK, and the priority for global monetary policymakers remains containing inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mo

  • At what point are Florida bridges shut down due to Hurricane Ian's force?

    Along with wind and water damage, Hurricane Ian could mean one more thing for Jacksonville and Florida -- bridge shutdowns if winds get too high.

  • S&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks and Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after the Bank of England’s decision to stage a market intervention boosted UK bonds and tentatively calmed markets.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’T

  • Oil Rallies the Most Since July As Supply Risks Tighten Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped the most since July as an escalating energy conflict with Russia and declining US inventories raised the prospect of supplies tightening in the near term.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendum

  • Medicare premiums and deductibles set to go down in 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon joins the Live show to break down the decrease in Medicare premiums and deductibles forecasted for 2023.

  • Iran condemns US, EU involvement in supporting nationwide protests

    Tehran has accused the U.S. and Europe of meddling in the nationwide protests over human rights abuses to boost its own self interests

  • 3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist

    The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower.

  • The biggest revelations from Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book on Trump

    The book from The New York Times’s premier profiler of Trump is set to come out next week

  • Dow Jones Jumps 549 Points As Treasury Yields Tumble, But Now What? Eli Lilly Leads 7 Bullish Stocks

    The major indexes rebounded as Treasury yields tumbled from 4% as the Bank of England resumed bond buying. Eli Lilly led stocks showing bullish action. Here's what to do now.