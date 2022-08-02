Orange Mound shooting leaves man injured, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the intersection of Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard at about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.

One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-538-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: