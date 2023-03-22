Orange-Osceola state attorney invites law enforcement agencies to workshops to build better cases

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell spoke Wednesday about the decision to drop charges against a teenager accused of murder.

Orlando police arrested the 17-year-old for a deadly shooting outside of a Jones High School football game in November.

Worrell pointed to issues with the sole eyewitness in the case. And on Tuesday, the Orlando police released a letter defending his officers.

On Wednesday, Worrell said her office is going to coordinate workshops with local law enforcement to work on building better cases. They’re inviting all agencies in Orange and Osceola counties to participate for two days next month.

Read: State Attorney responds to backlash after dropping charges in deadly shooting

“If we can work together on the front end, then we can all enjoy successful convictions on the back end,” Worrell said.

Worell said Wednesday that she believes her criticism Monday was too harsh, but that she stands by the decision not to prosecute.

Watch: ‘Disheartening’: Orlando police chief responds to state attorney dropping charges in deadly shooting

The Orlando Police Department did not confirm whether they would attend the training next month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it received the invite an hour before the news conference and said in 2020, it invited the state attorney’s office to train together and they did it weekly from 2020-2022, but haven’t continued it this year.

