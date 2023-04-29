Orange-Osceola State Attorney says governor may suspend her

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney said she thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis may move to suspend her on Monday.

State Attorney Monique Worrell said a Republican committeewoman reached out to someone in her office requesting information on at least two human trafficking cases.

That committeewoman said the office failed to prosecute the cases to get justice for victims of human trafficking crimes.

The state attorney’s office said it believes the information was wanted in preparation for a news conference with the governor, where they believe he plans to suspend her.

A battle has been ongoing between Worrell and DeSantis. The governor has called Worrell “soft on crime.”

Channel 9 reached out to the governor’s office who said they have no comment.

