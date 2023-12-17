Orange Park Mall last-minute shoppers get innovative experience this holiday season

For last-minute shoppers, heading to the mall can be more of a chore than enjoyment. Traffic, long lines, and hard-to-find gifts are just some of the challenges putting a damper on that holiday spirit.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Orange Park Mall is looking to change all of that. In an announcement this week, the mall said it collaborated to elevate the last-minute shopping experience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Located near Hollister, the new IKEA ordering kiosk is now ready to be used. Shoppers will be able to browse and order from a selection of stylish and functional furnishings. The ease of modern technology allows shoppers to browse and buy with their fingertips.

Adding to the fun is the new 2023 Tesla car on display, near Old Navy. Interested in going electric? Or maybe you’re just curious to see how the car drives. Test rides are available at select times.

“Our aim is to make the holiday shopping experience not just convenient but also enjoyable and memorable. With the addition of an IKEA ordering kiosk and the Tesla display, we’re offering a unique blend of style and innovation right here at Orange Park Mall Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall’s General Manager said during the announcement.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For additional information, visit the Orange Park Mall website at OrangeParkMall.com.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.