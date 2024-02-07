Orange sheriff IDs man killed by deputies after reported suicide attempt

The name of a man killed by Orange County deputy sheriffs was released Wednesday, a day after he was shot while charging at deputies responding to a reported suicide attempt in the Fairview Shores neighborhood.

Deputies arrived to a home on Davisson Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, where 43-year-old Decarlos Long was reported to have been hurting himself with a kitchen knife. Sheriff John Mina said Long left the house “extremely agitated” and charged at two deputies with the knife, prompting them to open fire.

“I will tell you that he came out of that house to harm those deputies and, in my opinion, they really had no other choice,” Mina said. The agency later released a photo of a bloody knife they said Long carried when he charged. The deputies, who have not been named, are on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.

The results of that investigation will be turned over the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office for review. Body camera of the shooting is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Along with Long’s name, OCSO released a list of call logs of 16 responses to Long’s home in the past year, including his fatal encounter with deputies. Two of those calls involved “suspicious incidents” while another two were logged as “threats/assault.”

Mina suggested Tuesday that Long suffered from mental illness, but of the 16 calls, none appeared to have been related to Long’s mental health. While OCSO in 2019 established a Behavioral Response Unit that uses a “co-responder” model for mental health calls, none were deployed to Long’s home — including during the fatal incident.

That’s because they are typically deployed when a scene is deemed safe by patrol deputies who respond first, agency spokesperson Michelle Guido said in an email.

“In this case, deputies responded and were immediately confronted by the man with the knife, so the scene would not have been rendered safe,” Guido said. “BRU will never be the first responders at a scene, unless, for example, they are doing a follow up visit with a previous client, and something changes during that visit and it turns into a crime in progress. Thankfully, that has never happened.”