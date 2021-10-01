Orange Shirt Day: Honoring Indigenous children abused at boarding schools

Reuters

Russia's former Imperial capital is set to play host to the wedding of a descendant of the Russian royal family in the first such event in more than a century. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov will tie the knot with Italian fiancée Victoria Romanovna Bettarini at St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg on Friday in an elaborate religious ceremony with hundreds of foreign guests in attendance. Russia's last tsar Nicholas II, his wife and five children were killed by a revolutionary firing squad in July 1918 in the cellar of a merchant's house in Yekaterinburg, a city 1,450 km (900 miles) east of Moscow.