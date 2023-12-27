Orange Street reopens after 3-month project to install utilities for new apartments

Orange Street at Lake Avenue in Lakeland has reopened after three months of construction work that involved installing infrastructure for a new apartment complex.

East Orange Street is now entirely open after a closure of about three months for a construction project.

Lakeland officials closed a portion of East Orange Street from Iowa Avenue to South Lake Avenue, as well as a portion of South Lake Avenue, in September so that crews could connect city utilities and install necessary infrastructure for the construction of the Orange Street Apartments. The project includes 32 units in four, three-story buildings on one acre across from the Lake Mirror Center complex and overlooking Barnett Family Park.

The developers of apartments covered the costs and construction of the project, the city announced in September. The developers worked with Lakeland’s water and wastewater crews to make the proper water and sewer infrastructure connections.

The closure limited access to the Garden Bistro in the city-owned Magnolia Building and to the Kitty Cat Lounge, which opened in September. Cindy Skop, owner of the Kitty Cat Lounge, said the section of Orange Street west of her business closed on the day after her opening, leading to a drastic decline in patrons. "I have been anxiously anticipating the traffic flow again,” Skop said.

